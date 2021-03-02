Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Evansville, Paducah, Cairo, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Newburgh Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.3 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 44.9 feet on 03/31/2020. &&