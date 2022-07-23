FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Last season for UT Martin was one of its best in the school's history.
The Skyhawks won an OVC Championship and got their first-ever FCS playoff win.
Coming into this season there are still some big shoes to fill, but head coach Jason Simpson believes this year's team could be just as talented.
"Last year's team was outstanding. So many cool things happened, but this year's team is as talented," Simpson said. "We've just got to make those things happen, and look forward to the competition."
UT Martin was picked to finish first in the OVC on Tuesday in the league's preseason poll. It's the first time the program has ever been picked to finish first.
Simpson will have to replace some big production lost from quarterback Keon Howard and running back Peyton Logan.
On defense, the Skyhawks return graduate linebacker John Ford, who was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year this season.
They also return first-team running back Zack Wallace and receiver Colton Dowell.
Nine Skyhawks were named to OVC Preseason teams.
UT martin will open up its season on Sept. 1 against Western Illinois.