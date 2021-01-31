PADUCAH, KY -- Westview junior quarterback Ty Simpson is set to make an announcement on which college he will attend on February 19th.
Simpson posted on his social media pages on Sunday afternoon about his intent to commit to a school.
The 4-star quarterback prospect is currently ranked 27th in ESPN's top-300 prospects for the class of 2022.
Simpson narrowed his huge list of offers down to just 10 in early December.
Those schools included Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UT Martin.