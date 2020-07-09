PADUCAH, KY -- "I control what I can control."
For UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson, at this point, that is the only thing he can focus on as we are fast approaching the eve of the 2020 college football season.
"Our guys are back on Monday," he said. "We are supposed to have 90 to 100 players here on Monday."
When those player arrive back on campus it will be a much different atmosphere than the last time they were there.
Social distancing, temperature checks, masks, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those coming on campus for the first time. Those are just some of the "new normal" that the Skyhawks will encounter over the next few days.
"I haven't had one player say they are concerned or scared," Simpson said. "I haven't seen that from them. The ones that have come to me are hopeful and optimistic."
With the ever changing status of college football these days, Simpson is also trying to remain hopeful.
"I think right now people are optimistic here," he said. "I don't bug the chancellor or the athletic director everyday. They will call me and tell me when they need to."
When it comes to getting a team ready for the season, at the moment everything is close to normal. Of course, that may change in the next couple of weeks, and if it does Simpson believes UT Martin will still be able to prepare.
"That is not what I am worried about right now," said Simpson. "It may not be as clean or as good of tackling as we are used to, but both teams will deal with it so it is what it is."
For now, Simpson is focusing on something he can say is normal.
"For me, it will be like Christmas morning to see those guys here again," he said. "Just seeing them, hearing them, and seeing them interact with each other is a good thing."