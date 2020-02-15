Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER FROM SMITHLAND DOWN TO CAIRO WILL CONTINUE TO RISE BEFORE CRESTING THE FIRST PART OF NEXT WEEK. OLMSTED DAM HAS REACHED MAJOR FLOOD STAGE WITH THE OTHER GAGES AT OR JUST NEAR MODERATE FLOOD. THE LOWER HALF OF THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THROUGH THE REST OF NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 46.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL HOLD NEARLY STEADY NEAR 47.0 FEET THROUGH NEXT WEEK. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&