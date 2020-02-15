CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Elijah Childs posted 14 points and nine rebounds as Bradley edged past Southern Illinois 69-67.
Lance Jones led the Salukis on Saturday with 19 points. Trailing by 21 points in the final minute of the first half, SIU rallied to within a point, 65-64, with 4:19 remaining in the game. But Ville Tahvanainen scored 10 seconds later for Bradley and neither team would score again until Darrell Brown hit a jumper from the foul line for the Braves for a five-point edge.
Eric McGill made a 3-pointer as the game ended.