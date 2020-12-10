Friday night, Southern Illinois will host Murray State at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. The Salukis will enter the game 2-0 on the season, but Head Coach Bryan Mullins wasn't on the sidelines for either of those wins.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Mullins was obviously isolated from his team. Mullins said he spent lots of time on Zoom calls with his staff and players trying to stay as connected as possible during his quarantine. Mullins says he recharged and is ready to be back with his team tomorrow night.
The Salukis will host a Murray State team that has won two-straight, including Tuesday's night's throttling of Austin Peay, 87-57, in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams. The Racers had four players in double-figures, led by Tevin Brown with 19 points. They also forced 17 Austin Peay turnovers, and outrebounded the Govs by nine.
After watching the film from that one, there was much that didn't jump off the screen and impress Mullins.
"I think their defense took it up a notch," Mullins said Thursday. "I think their pressure, their intensity. It was a complete game for Murray, offensively and defensively. That's the type of team they are. We know that; we understand that. Our guys have to be ready to start at 6:30. We can't afford to start at 6:45. We can't afford to start at 7:00. We've got to be ready to go from the start."
SIU and Murray State will tip-off at 6:30pm Friday night at the Banterra Center.