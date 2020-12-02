Trailing by 11 points with five minutes to go, Southern Illinois rallied back to beat Southeast Missouri State 87-79 in overtime Wednesday at the Show Me Center.
Marcus Domask played 44 minutes for the Salukis, scoring 24 points to lead SIU.
SEMO's Chris Harris scored to put the Redhawks on top 71-69 with five seconds to go in regulation. On the ensuing inbounds play, SIU's Anthony D'Avanzo was fouled. He made both free throws to force overtime.
In the extra period, SIU's Trent Brown hit a three-pointer to key a 7-0 run to help the Salukis grab control of the game.
SIU will host Quincy at 4:00pm on Sunday. SEMO hosts Lipscomb on Monday.