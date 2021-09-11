MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter.
Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with under two minutes left for an eight-point lead. The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win. The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half.
Thompson was injured attempting to block for running back Vaughn. Although he made no contact with anyone, his leg gave out and he went straight to the ground. Thompson didn't return to the game.