PADUCAH, KY -- Southern Illinois's senior forward Marcus Domask announced on Wednesday afternoon his intention to enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.
Domask also stated that he would also be entering the transfer portal, should he decide to return to college.
Domask has started 106 games for the Salukis over the last four seasons.
This past year, Domask averaged 16.7 points per game for the Salukis leading them to their best season since 2007. He would be named to the All-MVC 1st team.