Calloway County’s Charlee Settle and McCracken County’s Jackson Sivills are this year’s Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Athletes of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
Settle graduated from Calloway County as the Lady Lakers' all-time leading scorer and rebounder as she racked up 2,804 points and 1,700 rebounds. She was a two-time Purchase Area Player of the Year. After she received her award on Friday, she talked reflected on her career.
“It is just a blessing, not only for me, but for my school and my team as well just to be able to represent them,” Settle said. “Probably just before game time in the locker room all together, just singing different kind of songs, jamming out and just having fun.
Sivills is also a two-time Purchase Player of the Year. He also leaves McCracken County as the Mustangs' all-time leader in scoring and rebounding with his 1,998 points and 871 rebounds. Last season, he led McCracken County to a 30-5 record and a Region 1 championship. While he’s proud of the individual awards, Sivills is most thrilled with what his team accomplished.
“It is a blessing of course,” Sivills said. “I am just really blessed to be able to be in this position. It took a lot of hard work but I am glad I have done all of it. Team accomplishments stick out to me more than anything, and winning regional championships and district championships are the most important things to me.”
Both Sivills and Settle will play their college basketball at Murray State.