PADUCAH, KY -- Matt McMahon officially completed his roster for the 2021-22 college basketball season with the addition of former Eastern Illinois forward Jordan Skipper-Brown on Thursday afternoon.
Skipper-Brown played two years at EIU averaging 10.2 points per game and led the Panthers in rebounding.
"We love his athleticism, explosiveness, and ability to impact the game at both ends of the court," Matt McMahon said in a statement. "Offensively, Jordan has been a very efficient scorer shooting 63 percent for his career. He will also make a big impact on our team with his offensive rebounding and shot blocking ability. We are looking forward to his arrival on campus this summer."
The senior, who will have one year of eligibility left, had some of his best games against the Racers this past season finishing with a double-double against Murray State in their meeting this past February.
Skipper-Brown joins four other players that were added to the Murray State roster. All of them come in with prior experience in college, with four coming from division-one programs and one from JUCO.