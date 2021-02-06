MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end of Saturday afternoon behind a fourth quarter onslaught by Tennessee Tech to pick up a 77-73 Ohio Valley Conference road victory.
The Skyhawks (12-4, 11-2 OVC) led by as much as 12 points in the first half and took a seven-point advantage into the fourth quarter. From there the Golden Eagles (10-6, 8-5 OVC) went on a 9-0 run behind the hot shooting stroke of Jordan Brock who knocked down three consecutive three-pointers to give the visitors the lead. Brock would take over in the quarter, scoring 17 of her team’s 32 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and seal the road win.
The loss snapped a season-long 10-game winning streak for the Skyhawks dating back to Jan. 7 and marked the team’s first conference loss at home in nearly two seasons – coming against the same Tennessee Tech squad back on Feb. 9, 2019.
UT Martin shot 50.9 percent from the floor while placing four players in double figures for the third consecutive game. Maddie Waldrop scored a season-high 22 points while tallying eight rebounds. Dasia Young ranked second on the team with 17 points and nine rebounds while Seygan Robins and Kyannah Grant both scored 11 points and combined for nine assists.
“I thought we played really well for three quarters and that was about as good as we could play, but the difference was the fourth quarter,” UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan said. “I think that playing six games in 11 days might have finally caught up to us in the fourth but they did some things that we couldn’t find an answer for. Our effort was really good but I was disappointed in how we handled things late when momentum wasn’t going our way. Overall if you were going to tell me that we would play four games without Chelsey and go 3-1, I would take that. Hopefully we will learn from this.”
Tennessee Tech struggled offensively in the opening quarter of each half but capitalized with strong second and fourth quarters by shooting well over 50 percent. The Golden Eagles were especially potent from beyond the arc by knocking down 10 three-pointers including eight from Brock - the game’s leading scorer. Brock scored a season-high 32 points to pace four players in double figures while Kesha Brady (14), Jada Guinn (12) and Megan Clark (11) rounded out the group.
UT Martin will enjoy a couple days to prepare for its next contest before returning to action on Thursday, Feb. 11 at Austin Peay.