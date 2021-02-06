Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW SOME AREAS TONIGHT THEN VERY COLD SUNDAY MORNING... Light snow will continue across the region through midnight then end late tonight. Latest trends suggest less in the way of accumulation than previously thought for southern Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri. A few slick spots and lightly snow covered roads have been observed across southeast Missouri. Most areas will probably see less than 1 inch, though locally a few places may exceed 1 inch especially along the Ohio River. Continue to use caution if you must travel overnight. Wet pavement could freeze in spots and cause slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Also prepare for very cold conditions Sunday morning. Lows in the teens combined with the wind will result in wind chill temperatures in the single digits most areas.