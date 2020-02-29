MARTIN, TN -- The UT Martin Skyhawks held off Southeast Missouri thanks to 38 points from Chelsea Perry to win 78-72, and win the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title.
Perry's 38 points marks the 9th time she has scored above 30 points this season, and second highest point total of the season.
Junior Maddie Waldrop added 17 points in the win.
It's the 6th regular season championship for UT Martin, and their 5th under head coach Kevin McMillan. They will be the top overall seed in next weeks OVC Tournament in Evansville, IN.