Summer offers the perfect time for kids to try new sports at local camps. What better way is there to learn than spending time with players who were once in their very shoes.
The UT Martin women's basketball team is hosting a summer basketball camp this week that allows young players to interact and learn from accomplished collegiate athletes.
For many players, this is an experience that they have waited for since they were kids.
"A lot of times when you're younger you're like 'I really want to be like this person,'" sophomore forward Lexi Rubel said. "It's just special to be that person now."
The experiences that so many of the Skyhawks went through when they were at camp is what motivates them to be role models for these kids.
"Being able to be around the little kids and support them and introduce them to basketball; I think that's a really cool thing," junior guard Shae Littleford said.
While the players are at the camp to help the kids, they also use this as an opportunity to learn more about their teammates and develop their team chemistry.
"You really get to know your teammates a lot better," Rubel said. "Who is more patient, who is more energetic, who is quieter. You really just get to see how we interact with the kids and it just brings out our personalities even more."
Littleford said community service is something that is important to the team. Acts of service like this summer camp is beneficial for both the kids and the players themselves.
"They do a phenomenal job with them," head coach Kevin McMillan said. "The kids are running to them and jumping all over them and it's just really neat to watch. It's very tiring for all the girls but they really enjoy it and they do get a lot out of it, as well as give back a lot."