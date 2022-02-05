MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team took an early lead and never trailed in the contest on the way to a 55-46 Ohio Valley Conference win over visiting Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon.
The Skyhawks (7-14, 4-6 OVC) jumped out to an early advantage behind an impressive first quarter which saw the team string together a 9-0 run and push out their advantage to 12 points. With a big margin in their pockets, the squad maintained it’s defensive pressure throughout the game and forced a season-high 29 turnovers while notching 17 steals.
The Lady Tigers did chip away at the deficit in the third quarter, cutting the margin from nine points down to a tie ballgame with 6:08 to play in the period. After the brief tie, UT Martin finished the period on a 13-5 run to push the score back out to a comfortable margin heading into the fourth. Once in the final quarter of play, the score fluctuated back-and-forth before the Skyhawks put the finishing touches on the nine-point victory down the stretch.
UT Martin struggled with its shooting touch in the contest by making just 17-of-51 field goal attempts (33.3 percent) but made up for it with its defensive presence. The Skyhawks forced 29 turnovers which turned into 28 points while cashing in on 18 points in the paint. The team’s 17 steals also marked a season-high for the Skyhawks while adding four blocks to the stat sheet.
The Skyhawks were led in scoring by sophomore Seygan Robins who scored 11 points while tallying five steals and four assists. Veterans Kyannah Grant and Holly Forbes finished just outside double figures with nine points on the day while freshman Shanice Simpson-Whiteley notched six points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes.
“It wasn’t a pretty game but TSU is really good at making games like that,” UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan said. “I was impressed with our kids finishing the game off. We didn’t get killed on the glass and we were able to, defensively, play one of our better games. Then I thought we did what we needed to do offensively, and we needed every bit of it because I don’t think anybody played really, really well for us. Give them credit because they are a very athletic team and it is hard to play against quickness.”
Tennessee State (11-12, 6-6 OVC) battled injuries during the contest before Gia Adams ultimately led the squad in scoring with 11 points. Tatyana Davis ranked second on the team with eight points off the bench while Kianni Westbrook tallied five points and seven rebounds to lead the squad on the boards.
UT Martin will have another quick turnaround when battling OVC rival Belmont on Monday, Feb. 7. Tipoff from the Elam Center is scheduled for 6 p.m.