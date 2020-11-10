While most college basketball teams will play five non-conference games this season, UT Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart says his team will play just four this year. One of those games will be played at Ole Miss. Stewart said he's trying to wrap up the contractual issues with the other three games before he can release the full schedule.
One of the ways Stewart is combating the pandemic is by having 19 players on his roster. Men's basketball teams have 13 scholarship players and usually a walk-on or two. Stewart has six walk-ons on his official roster. While he says he's hoping for the best, Stewart is preparing for the worst.
"Knock on wood, if the pandemic or the virus hits us," Stewart said, "I would still have a plethora of good, quality players that did not have the virus, that we could still practice and still put a good product out on the floor. I kind of did it like a farm team in baseball, with my baseball background. I created my own farm team in basketball just to make sure we would not have to forfeit any games."
As of now, teams will have to play at least 12 of their 20 conference games to be eligible for the OVC Tournament.