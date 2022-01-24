MOREHEAD, Ky. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team saw its freshman duo of Shae Littleford and Ella Thompson propel the squad to a 64-50 Ohio Valley Conference road victory over Morehead State on Thursday evening and snap the team’s three-game losing streak.
The Skyhawks (5-11, 2-3 OVC) picked up their first win of 2022 despite a limited roster which saw yet another starter hit the injured list and featured just eight available players. UT Martin overcame its obstacles by shooting 46.0 percent from the field and knocking down 42.9 percent of its three-point attempts while cashing in on all 12 free throw opportunities.
The win marked the fifth consecutive victory for the Skyhawks against the Eagles and third straight in Morehead to tie the all-time series.
Leading the way for UT Martin was the freshman pair of Littleford and Thompson in their first trip to Johnson Arena. Littleford led all scorers with 17 points in the contest – including 13 points in the second half. Thompson also posted her first career double-double along with a career-high in the scoring column with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Morehead State (1-16, 0-7 OVC) saw its losing streak reach 14 games after a disappointing night at home. The Eagles shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and 21.7 percent from beyond the arc. The home team placed two players in double figures with Jada Claude leading the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Alana Denson tossed in 14 points.
UT Martin will return to the court in the Elam Center for the first time since mid-December when playing host to Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.