UT Martin rallied past Evansville 93-87 in double-overtime Wednesday night in their season-opener at the Elam Center.
This was the first game for the Skyhawks since the unexpected death of Head Coach Anthony Stewart last month. Before the game, the team announced a chair would be left vacant on their bench throughout the season to honor Stewart.
UT Martin scored the first eight points of the game, and led by as many as 14 in the second half. When the Skyhawks went cold in the final minutes, Evansville took advantage and grabbed a 69-66 in the final seconds of regulation. UT Martin's Eden Holt knocked down a three-pointer with one second remaining to force overtime. Holt led the Skyhawks with 24 points.
After the first overtime couldn't decide the game, UT Martin used a 9-0 run to open the second overtime which gave them a lead they would not surrender.
The Skyhawks, 1-0 on the season, will next play at #5 Illinois on Saturday.
Photo courtesy: UT Martin Athletics