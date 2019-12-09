MARTIN, TN -- Their 3-5 record to start the season may be deceiving, but the UT Martin Skyhawks are starting to see glimpses of how good this years team may end up being.
And they couldn't be more excited.
"We finally have everyone that we are supposed to have," UTM head coach Anthony Stewart said. "The future is bright, we are getting better every day, and that is all we can do."
The Skyhawks have four players that average in double-figures, led by sophomore guard Parker Stewart who has earned OVC newcomer of the week three times already this season.
"We show signs in the games and in practice, but I feel like we haven't put a whole complete game together," Parker said. "We have played a good first half and then slow second half. I think we just need to find out, and put a whole 40 minutes together and we will be a tough team to beat I think."
UT Martin has received some help over the last week with the NCAA granting Oklahoma transfer Hannes Polla to be eligible to play immediately.
The Skyhawks are in the middle of their longest stretch of the season between games as exams take place on campus. They will next travel to UNC Asheville on Saturday.