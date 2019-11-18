MURRAY, KY -- Considering who has played the position over the years at Murray State, whoever is playing point guard for the Racers is always going to be the most talked about person on the floor. This year, the Racers have two young players running that position in DaQuan Smith and Chico Carter Jr. Although it is a small sample size in just three games, Matt McMahon is extremely pleased by their performances.
"Both can really score," said McMahon. "I think you saw in recent games some of their play making abilities. As far as getting better, I think just getting experienced and getting confident and comfortable out there playing."
Both Smith and Carter Jr. combined for 31 points and 17 assists in Murray Stte's 114-48 win over Brescia on Saturday night.
With Smith taking over the starting role this season, it is Carter's job to sit and learn. So far, he has progressed right on schedule.
"I feel like my teammates push me everyday in practice, telling me to take control and just to make the right play and slow it down in my head," Carter Jr. said.
"Making that transition from high school to college is a big jump for anybody," McMahon said. "I think he has handled it well. I think he is eager to learn. I think he is hungry to get better and we want him to go out there and play with great confidence and have fun running this team."
Another guard who has played extremely well for the Racers this season is Javeon Eaves. Eaves did sit out Saturday's game with a minor injury. Today, Matt McMahon saying he is a game time decision on whether he plays against Southern Illinois tomorrow night.