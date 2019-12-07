Somerset's Kaiya Sheron threw his only touchdown pass of the game with 0:00 left on the clock to lift the Briar Jumpers to a 34-31 win over Mayfield in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Class 2A Gridiron Bowl.
Somerset drove to Mayfield's 35 yard line with 0:02 left in the game and trailing 31-28. Sheron threw a Hail Mary to the end zone which was incomplete, but the official called pass interference on the Cardinals. That gave the Briar Jumpers one untimed down from the Mayfield 20-yard line. That's when Sheron hit Tate Madden for the game-winning score.
Mayfield trailed 28-17 in the fourth quarter, before scoring 14 points in 11 seconds to take the 31-28 lead. Cardinal senior quarterback Jayden Stinson was 15-of-17 through the air for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Kylan Galbreath ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Diaz Perry had 121 receiving yards to lead Mayfield.
This is the third-straight year the Cardinals have fallen short in the state championship game. Mayfield's senior class will leave the program winning 53 games in their four years.