PADUCAH, KY -- WKYT out of Lexington, KY has confirmed that former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles.
Sources told WKYT Clarke and BJ Boston, another former Wildcat from this past season, were leaving a workout in LA. They were told Clarke died on the way to hospital.
Clarke declared for the NBA Draft back in March. During his one season with Kentucky, Clarke played in just eight games due to an injury. In those games, he averaged 9.6 points per game, scoring a season high 22 points against Georgia Tech back in December.