NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll for the first time in school history.
The Gamecocks had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, and received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
South Carolina was followed by Stanford, which received the other first-place vote.
It's the Cardinal's highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second.
UConn, Baylor and Louisville were third, fourth and fifth.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking.
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7
3. UConn 0-0 695 5
4. Baylor 0-0 663 3
5. Louisville 0-0 597 6
6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9
7. Arizona 0-0 575 12
8. NC State 0-0 556 8
9. UCLA 0-0 499 10
10. Oregon 0-0 472 2
11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16
12. Maryland 0-0 395 4
13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18
14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24
15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 -
16. Indiana 0-0 278 20
17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11
18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14
19. DePaul 0-0 185 15
20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 -
21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13
22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 -
23. Syracuse 0-0 120 -
24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23
25. Michigan 0-0 65 -
Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.