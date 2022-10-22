Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue on Sunday... With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the region Sunday. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would spread quickly in this environment.