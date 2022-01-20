CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Nana Akenten scored a game-high 17 points and Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3) shot 57 percent from the field in a dominating 85-63 win over Tennessee State (7-11, 2-4) Thursday night at the Show Me Center.
Akenten came off the bench to score double figures in his third-straight game and averaged 16.5 points in two games against TSU this year.
SEMO heated up to shoot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half and buried five 3-pointers with three coming from Akenten.
Despite falling behind by nine (21-12) with 8:09 remaining, the Redhawks made it a two-possession game before closing the stanza with a vengeance.
SEMO used a 12-0 run in the final 1:40 sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Akenten and another by Nygal Russell to fuel that surge which put the Redhawks ahead, 41-34, at the break.
Akenten connected on all three of his 3-point attempts and keyed the Redhawks with 12 first-half points in his first eight minutes off the bench.
SEMO also forced 10 turnovers in the game's opening 20 minutes.
The Redhawks carried over their momentum in the second half, where it outscored the Tigers, 44-29.
SEMO led by double figures for the final 17:48 of the contest and forced seven more turnovers in one of its best defensive performances of the season.
Nygal Russell's free throw gave the Redhawks their largest lead at 85-60 before SEMO came away with its biggest win in 18 games this season.
SEMO made 31-of-54 field goals and outscored the Tigers, 42-18, inside the paint.
Akenten went 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from downtown to lead three Redhawks in double figures. Phillip Russell followed with 15 points and a season-high seven assists, while Eric Reed, Jr. pitched in 14 points.
Manny Patterson, who missed SEMO's first matchup with TSU due to injury, contributed eight points and N. Russell had eight points and a game-high seven boards.
SEMO, which played for the first time in 12 days, extended its homecourt winning streak to five games. It is the Redhawks longest home winning streak in five years.
The Redhawks return to action at Eastern Illinois Saturday.