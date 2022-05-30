CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Southeast Missouri State's baseball team will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season - this time against the No. 12 Louisville Cardinals.
The Redhawks gathered for the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday, where they learned they'd be sent to the Louisville Regional as the No. 4 seed.
SEMO will be pitted against the No. 1 seed Cardinals in the regional, as well as Michigan and Oregon.
The team made history on Saturday in a 5-4 victory over Belmont. It was the first time in school history SEMO had won back-to-back conference titles.
Although the team went 0-2 in the Oxford Regional last year, the Redhawks believe they're better equipped in their second time around.
"Last year was our first year going to regionals, and it was more of an event, almost, more than baseball games," said junior catcher Andrew Keck. "This year, I think it’s a little bit more of a business trip. We’ve had guys that have been there. They know what it’s about. Now it’s time to go win baseball games."
Now that the novelty has worn off, head coach Andy Sawyers said his team is prepared for the change of pace in the 64-team tournament.
"I just feel like the guys are certainly more confident," said Sawyers. "The first time you go there, its a big deal. And you don’t know quite what to expect. Everything’s a little bit different. The pregame routine is different. The NCAA runs it. It’s a slightly different timeline on how the games go. I think just the second time you go back, the guys know what to expect."
SEMO and Louisville will open up the regional at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3.