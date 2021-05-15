PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time since 2017, the Southern Illinois Salukis are the champions of the Missouri Valley Conference after defeating Northern Iowa 2-0 in the MVC Softball Championship on Saturday.
In a pitching duel on both sides, it was Elizabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen solo home runs that gave the Salukis the run support they needed.
For Jansen, who was named tournament MVP, it was her third home run of the tournament which tied a conference record.
It was the third win in as many days for SIU, as they defeated Drake and Illinois State in order to advance to the championship game.
Up next for the Salukis is the NCAA Tournament. They will find out their regional location on Sunday night at 8pm during the NCAA Selection Show.