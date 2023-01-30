PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week.
Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
Unfortunately, the family announced this week that it's returned.
Graham is fighting in the hospital this week, but schools and workplaces around Illinois did their part to show their support for Graham.
Schools like Massac County, Harrisburg, Frankfort, Herrin, Southeastern Illinois College and more all wore blue on Monday, which happens to be Graham's favorite color.
Hosman said today he's appreciative of all of the support, and hopes the community will remain in prayer for Graham as he prepares to beat cancer once again.