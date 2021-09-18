CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Nic Baker threw for three touchdowns and FCS top-10 ranked Southern Illinois beat Dayton 55-3.
Baker was 16-of-21 passing for 235 yards, including a 53-yard catch-and-run TD to Avante Cox.
Cox and Landon Lenoir, who also had a TD, finished with 98 yards receiving each.
Javon Williams Jr. rushed for 123 yards on three carries, all in the first half.
His total included a 73-yard run for the game's first touchdown.
Justin Strong added 75 yards, including a score.
The Salukis (2-1) led 38-0 at halftime.
Sam Webster kicked a 38-yard field goal late in the third quarter, ensuring the Flyers' 489th straight game without a shutout, extending their NCAA all-division record.
