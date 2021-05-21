PADUCAH, KY -- The Southern Illinois Salukis fall 7-2 to BYU on Friday afternoon eliminating them from this years NCAA Tournament.
The Salukis record six hits in the game, and held the Cougars to just seven. However, SIU left several runners in scoring position throughout the game.
For the second straight game, Saluki pitcher Sarah Harness was pulled from the game after giving up 4 earned runs.
Southern Illinois finishes the season with a 35-16 record and their 13th ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.