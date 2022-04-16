CARBONDALE, Ill. - For college football programs across the country, the pandemic disrupted the usual offseason schedule.
That meant for schools like Southern Illinois, their last true spring season came back in 2019.
Fortunately for the Salukis, they returned to the gridiron last month for spring ball. That work culminated in the Salukis annual spring game on Saturday.
The team held tailgating activities Saturday morning before hitting the field, where they ran drills and conducted a scrimmage for the fans at Saluki Stadium.
SIU head coach Nick Hill said the month-long spring season has shown him a lot about the character of his team.
"We've lost a lot of guys, heavy seniors, 16 sixth-year seniors on that team last year," Hill said. "It's been really good for us - not just the practices, but seeing leaders emerge and find their voice. It's a new team. It's been good to get back to a little bit of normal."
Southern Illinois is coming off an 8-5 campaign last season that saw them win a playoff game.
And after a successful spring season, the Salukis said they have plenty to be excited about as they continue to prepare for the fall.
"This spring, we've come together collectively," said junior running back Javon Williams. "We've proven that to coach, and coach was just ready to get us on the field. I know, like coach says, we're not done. We're not done growing as a team, and as a team that's wanting to be successful, you can't be done growing or you get complacent. But I feel like we kept our heads down and continued to work."
Southern Illinois opens up its season on Sept. 3 against Incarnate Word.