PADUCAH, Ky. - Southern Illinois's men's golf team used a dominant three-round performance to win the 2022 MVC Championship.
The Salukis fired a 294 as a team in Tuesday's final round to win the title. The team held a wire-to-wire lead throughout the three-day tournament.
Matthis Besard led the way for SIU, finishing in second overall individually with a 214 (-2).
For Southern Illinois, it's their third conference title in school history, and their second since 2019.
Their 17-stroke victory marks the largest margin of victory in the tournament since 2015.
SIU will now turn its focus to playing in the NCAA Championship, which begins next month.