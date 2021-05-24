PADUCAH, KY -- For teams playing in the Frontier League this year, like the Southern Illinois Miners, strict protocols have been put in place to prevent the spread of covid-19.
Only for the Miners, their protocols will look completely different than other teams in the league.
"We had gotten a list saying they only way you didn't have to follow it was if our team had 85-percent vaccination rate," said Miners manager Mike Pinto. "We didn't leave it as an option. We wanted all of our players to be vaccinated."
As a result, all but one player made the decision to get vaccinated. That one player was granted his release to pursue other options.
"We will be at 100-percent vaccination tomorrow (Tuesday)," Pinto said.
Because of that, players and other staff members may come and go as they please in the clubhouse without having to go through testing or wear masks.
Masks also don't have to be worn in the dugout as well.
"I am glad everyone on our team got vaccinated," said Miners outfielder Nolan Early. "We feel like a real baseball team again."
"We have already done our part to take care of that," Miners infielder Craig Massey said. "We can just focus on baseball."
The Miners open up their 2021 season on Thursday night at Lake Erie. They will hold their home opener at Rent One Park on June 1st.