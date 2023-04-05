CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Last baseball season was a memorable one in Carbondale.
Southern Illinois won its first regular season conference title in 32 years. And it looks like a lot of that magic from last season has carried over to this year.
After a somewhat shaky first couple weeks of the season, the Salukis have turned the corner with the beginning of Missouri Valley play.
SIU has won 8 of its last 9 games, and has started conference with a 5-1 record.
They're now in a three-way tie for first place in the valley with Indiana State and Belmont.
Much of that success has come from an explosive offense. SIU leads the conference in batting average, hits and home runs this year.
Salukis head coach Lance Rhodes said his team is starting to figure things out when it matters.
I think over the last probably three weeks, we've finally got guys into defined roles," Rhodes said. "They know when they're going to pitch. They know when they're going to play. They know if there's a left-hander or right-hander on the mound, who's going to potentially be in the lineup. It took us a little bit longer than we thought to establish those roles, but now that we've established that over the last three weeks, you've seen our team kind of take off to what we thought we were going to be. It just took us a little longer to get that defined than we thought."
SIU will welcome first-place Belmont to Carbondale for a three-game series beginning Thursday.