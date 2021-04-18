PADUCAH, KY -- The Southern Illinois Salukis received an at-large bid into this years FCS Football Playoffs on Sunday morning where they will face Weber State in the first round.
It will mark the first playoff appearance for the Salukis since the 2009 season.
"These guys have worked for a long time to get to this point," Salukis head coach Nick Hill said. "For that hard work to pay off I am super appreciative and it is a good feeling."
The Salukis wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon by defeating 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana 55-48 in a game that was just added two weeks prior.
It was the Salukis 4th win this season over a ranked opponent, something that the FCS selection committee dinged the Salukis for back in 2019 when they just missed out on the postseason.
"I am a 5th year season, class of 2016, and most of us have stuck it out here at SIU and just to be able to have that moment together to see our name up there is a feeling we haven't experienced yet," said senior guard ZayVeon Furcron. "It is a feeling I can't really describe honestly."
This will be the first ever meeting between Weber State and the Salukis. The Wildcats finished 5-0 winning the Big Sky Conference.
"We are not scared to play anybody," coach Hill said. "We have proven that. Just getting in the playoffs isn't really what we want to do. There are only 16 teams left so anything can happen. You got to take it one game at a time. But I think quickly, our mindset from being excited to being in, to how can we go out and get this win."
Kickoff is set for Saturday, April 24th at 3:00pm in Ogden, Utah.