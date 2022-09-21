It’s been a slow build for Bryan Mullins in his three seasons at Southern Illinois.
Last year marked the first time the Salukis finished over .500 since the 2018 season.
But talking to the Salukis today - this year just feels different.
Mullins said this is the deepest team he’s had during his time in Carbondale.
Three of the top five scorers return for the Salukis this year.
Marcus Domask and Lance Jones headline this group, averaging nearly 30 points per game combined last season.
But they’ve also added some key transfers. Evansville’s Jawuan Newton, George Mason’s Xavier Johnson and St. Peter’s Clarence Rupert should add a big boost to this team.
That combination of new and old has the Salukis confident they can keep building in 2022.
“I love the core group that we have coming back, and we were able to add some new guys to this team. I think it’s a great mix. I think we’ll be able to play different ways. I think we have a lot of experience on our roster, but we also have some underclassmen; some freshman, some sophomores that I love. It’s built where we can hopefully have success this year, and continue to sustain it in years coming up.”
“Me, Marcus and Trent, with us being here for four years and seeing this thing from what it was to what it is now, it definitely gives me a lot of confidence. I feel like the new guys that transferred are molding well. I just think it’s going to be a good year for us.
Southern Illinois will tip-off its season on November 7th against Little Rock.