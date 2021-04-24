OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Stone Labanowitz lofted a rainbow of a fourth-down pass to the back corner of the end zone for Branson Combs with under a minute left and Southern Illinois upset Weber State 34-31 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
The Salukis, making their first playoff appearance since 2009, answered Weber State point for point in a frantic fourth quarter and sealed the upset when Raquan Lindsey sacked Weber's Bronson Barron as time expired.
The four-time Big Sky Conference champion Wildcats were making a fifth-straight appearance in the playoffs.
Photo courtesy: SIU Athletics