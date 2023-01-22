PADUCAH, Ky. - It's tough to ignore just how great Southern Illinois' men's basketball team has been to this point.
Through the first 10 games of the Missouri Valley schedule, Southern is 8-2 and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
That includes a 61-57 win on the road at Missouri State Saturday night.
With the win, the Salukis stayed tied for the top spot in the Missouri Valley standings. SIU and Belmont both sit at 8-2 in league play this season.
That's a big credit to their defense. The Salukis have the best scoring defense in the Valley, holding opponents to just over 60 points per game.
Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins said his team can still make some strides, but he's proud of where they're at.
"I'm happy for the guys," Mullins said. "They've invested so much. The stuff we do, it's not easy. It's not for everyone. I'm happy for this locker room. That's the fun part, the after-the-game stuff. We're a long way away from where we need to get to. I think our team can still get a lot better over the next month and a half, so I'm looking forward to it."
Next up for SIU is a home game against Murray State on Tuesday.