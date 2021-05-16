PADUCAH, KY -- The Southern Illinois Salukis will get their run underway in this years NCAA Softball Tournament by taking on Arizona State on Thursday night in the first game of the Tempe Regional.
It will be the 13th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Salukis and first since the 2017 season.
It will be the 4th meeting all-time against Arizona State and first since the 2006 season.
Joining the Salukis and Sun Devils in Tempe will be Virginia Tech and BYU.
SIU and Arizona State will play at 9pm on Thursday night in the double elimination regional.