Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 36.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 39.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&