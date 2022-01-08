VALPARAISO, Ind. — Southern Illinois led by as many as 16 points before holding on for a 63-60 win at Valparaiso on Saturday, the program's first win at The ARC in four tries.
The Salukis (9-5, 2-0) are the first team to win two road games in the Missouri Valley Conference this season and are one of only two unbeatens, along with Loyola, which is also 2-0.
"Our guys with their body language and positivity, our bench during timeouts and during huddles, everyone believed we were going to win," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "That's the character of this team and that's who we have to be moving forward."
Marcus Domask led SIU with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dalton Banks came off the bench to score 14 points and Lance Jones added 11.
Southern took control of the game during the final five minutes of the first half, using a 14-4 run to grab a 32-22 halftime lead.
The run started on a pretty feed by Troy D'Amico, who found Domask open in the lane for a two-handed jam. Banks converted back-to back layups, Ben Coupet dropped in a 15 footer, and Domask capped the run with a 3-pointer.
The Salukis built on that lead in the second half, thanks in large part to Domask, a point-forward who can score from any spot on the floor and is also one of the league's top passers. When he wasn't scoring over his own defender he was picking apart the Valpo defense, creating easy looks for teammates.
"Marcus was in one of those rhythms that you kind of strive to be as a player," Mullins said. "I thought he was playing within the flow of the game, his decisions were quick and I thought he did a great job handling the different coverages Valpo was doing on ball screens and post D."
Domask's entry pass to Anthony D'Avanzo for a layup with 8:08 remaining gave Southern its biggest lead, 56-40.
"They were doubling a lot in the post, so I was able to look-off the double and find guys," Domask said. "Guys were making shots."
After a slow start to the season, Banks has come on strong in recent weeks. He was 5-of-7 from the field, made a couple of spectacular and-one buckets, and was 4-for-4 from the line.
"DB played with complete confidence the whole game," Mullins said. "When Troy and DB were on the court, defensively we were really sound, got a bunch of stops and stretched the game out in the second half."
D'Amico, a true freshman, played a key role in the win with a pair of blocked shots, five rebounds and four points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the second half.
"Troy does so many little things, especially defensively, that helps us," Mullins said. "He's also got a great feel on the offensive side."
The Beacons (8-8, 1-3) made a late run and came as close as two points in the final minute. Kevin Taylor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left and Domask secured the rebound.
"Any road win you can get in the Valley — that's big-time for us," Domask said. "Any time we can steal one, it just puts us up higher in the standings and we're just looking to keep this momentum going."
Despite the late run by Valpo, Southern held the Beacons to 5-for-22 shooting from 3-point, as the Salukis continue to be the league's top perimeter defense.
"To win a championship in the Valley, you have to be a great defensive team," Mullins said. "Your offense is going to be up and down, even great shooters have bad nights. We want to be able to rely on getting stops."
The Salukis play one more road game at Missouri State next Wednesday before returning home for a three-game homestand.
"We're learning how to finish games in a tough environment on the road," said Jones. "Every road game is hard, especially in the Valley."