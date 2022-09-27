CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season, the schools announced on Tuesday. The Salukis will travel to Provo, Utah to play the Cougars on Aug. 31, 2024.
The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day. SIU was slated to receive a $500,000 guarantee for playing the Jayhawks in 2024. Instead, Southern will receive a $560,000 payout ($425,000 from BYU, $135,000 from Kansas).
BYU has competed as an FBS independent program since 2011and will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023. This season BYU is currently 3-1 and ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25. BYU won the 1984 National Championship and ranks No. 8 among all FBS programs in total victories (433) over the past 50 seasons.
The Cougars are coached by Kalani Sitake. They have recorded back-to-back top-25 seasons (ranked No. 19 with 10-3 record in 2021, and No. 11 going 11-1 in 2020).
The Salukis are 2-19 in school history versus Power Five opponents, including a win at Northwestern on Sept. 17.