PADUCAH, Ky. - The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will become the ninth member of the Ohio Valley Conference, the league announced Wednesday.
USI, which is located in Evansville, Indiana, will officially join the conference for the 2022-23 season.
The program was previously Division II, but on Monday, the school's board of trustees voted to reclassify to Division I. Because of the transition, the Screaming Eagles will be unable to compete for NCAA championships for the next four seasons.
USI will become just the 23rd full-time member in the OVC's history.