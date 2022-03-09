Southwestern used hot outside-shooting to knock off McCracken County, 67-56, in the opening round of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament.
Southwestern shot just 31.3% from the three-point range this season, but went 10-of-20 from beyond the arc Wednesday against McCracken County.
The Lady Mustangs mustered just 32.8% from the field, which was their second-worst shooting performance of the season.
Destiny Thomas led McCracken County with 22 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs end their season with a record of 31-2.