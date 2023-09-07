PADUCAH, KY -- As the McCracken County Tigers and Bears Special Olympic softball teams wrapped up their practice on Thursday afternoon, they received a special visit from the Paducah Lady Storm.
The Lady Storm, a travel softball team, surprised the teams with gift bags ahead of their trip to the state tournament in Bowling Green, KY on Friday night.
"It is amazing," said coach Lori Mack. "I appreciate all that they have done, they have made their day, and have already made their weekend. We love the support that we are already being shown with this team right here. Bags of candy, water, gatorade, toys, you can't get any better than that."
Both the Tigers and Bears will begin their play in the state softball tournament on Friday night. The tournament will continue into Saturday.