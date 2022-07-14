In the game of collegiate tennis, it certainly helps when you have the best player in your league. With that in mind, Murray State’s Melissa Spencer is part of the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame after a stellar four-year career from 2000-04.
GoRacers.com is revealing the eight-person class one day at a time in July. Already this week, Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football, Michelle Wenning of MSU women's basketball and Paul King of men’s basketball have been revealed.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men’s basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office.
Spencer joined Murray State Coach Connie Keasling, who recruited Melissa out of Roswell, Georgia in the fall of 2000. Now she joins her coach in the MSU Hall of Fame.
When Spencer hit her sophomore season, the Racers began a run of winning three-consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championships in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Spencer teamed with other OVC top players including Maria Alonte, Kerry-Lea Glass, Cheryl Graham, Erica Heshelman, Jaclyn Leeper, Annette Steen and Jennifer Ward. MSU’s three-straight titles remain the only such streak in Racer Tennis history.
Spencer dominated her junior and senior seasons by winning the OVC Player of the Year award twice as she played mostly from the No. 1 singles and doubles slot. Spencer is still today the only multiple Player of the Year winner in program history.
Spencer teamed with Leaper in doubles during her junior and senior seasons when they were the top pair in the OVC and she was 66-39 (.628) in singles and 28-4 (.875) in OVC matches in 2003 and 2004. Spencer’s all-time singles mark was 85-54 (.611) and she was 87-55 (.612) in doubles play with partners Kerry Glass and Jaclyn Leeper.
2022 Hall of Fame – Melissa Spencer – Tennis – 2000-04
o Played for MSU Hall of Fame Coach Connie Keasling
o Two-time OVC Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004. Only player in MSU history with more than one and among four players to win the honor (April Horning-1983, Sally Henle-1987, Anna Lask-2007)
o Named All-OVC in 2001, 2003, 2004. One of eight Racers to win three or more conference honors.
o ITA Scholar Athlete in 2004.
o Part of a dynasty at MSU that won the OVC championship in 2001, 2002, 2003 and a third place finish in 2004. However, the OVC didn’t formally recognize a regular-season champion until 2006.
o Was part of the Racers’ first three NCAA appearances in program history in 2001, 2002, 2003.
o In four spring seasons (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004) helped the Racers go 66-39 (.628) in team matches overall and 28-4 (.875) in OVC matches.
o Was predominantly MSU’s No. 1 singles player and part of the No. 1 doubles team for four seasons.
o In doubles competition, she played with Kerry Glass in her freshman and sophomore seasons going 23-13 (2001) and 19-12 (2002).
o Had a career singles record of 85-54 (.611).
o Spencer had a career doubles record of 87-55 (.612).
o Had a career combined (singles and doubles) record of 172-109 (.612), ranks seventh at MSU.
o Becomes the fifth women’s tennis induction into the MSU Hall of Fame and the first since Coach Connie Keasling in 2019.
o Other MSU women’s tennis legends in the MSU HOF include: Coach Nita Head (1987), April Hornig (2004) and Anna Lask (2014).