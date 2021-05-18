KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Jordan Spieth remembers being in a bad place mentally the last time the PGA Championship was at Kiawah Island.
It's worth noting he wasn't even there.
He was a 19-year-old trying to decide whether to turn pro or go back to college.
That feels longer than almost nine years ago.
Since then, he's gone through a meteoric rise and a shocking slump.
Spieth prefers to look at the big picture.
He's accomplished plenty in eight years.
He'd take another eight just like it, especially if that includes a PGA Championship.
It's all he needs for the career Grand Slam.