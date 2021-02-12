PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Another weekend features Jordan Spieth atop the leaderboard.
Spieth had one good break and plenty of good shots on his way to a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill.
That put him at 12 under after 36 holes and a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Spieth hasn't won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.
He's not sure if these are baby steps or a leap.
But he likes where he's at with his game and his position.
Berger shot 66 at Pebble Beach that included a chip-in for eagle at the sixth hole.