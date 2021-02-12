PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Another weekend features Jordan Spieth atop the leaderboard.

Spieth had one good break and plenty of good shots on his way to a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill.

That put him at 12 under after 36 holes and a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth hasn't won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

He's not sure if these are baby steps or a leap.

But he likes where he's at with his game and his position.

Berger shot 66 at Pebble Beach that included a chip-in for eagle at the sixth hole.

