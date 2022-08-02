ST. LOUIS, MO., August 2, 2022 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery from New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.
Montgomery, 29, has gone 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA in 21 starts this season and owns a career 22-20 mark with a 3.94 ERA in 98 games, all with the Yankees.
The 6-6, 228-pound South Carolina native is ranked 9th in the American League with a 1.09 WHIP, walking just 1.8 batters per 9 IP, ranking 7th in the AL.
The Cardinals added four pitchers this past week in deals that brought Montgomery, Jose Quintana, Chris Stratton and JoJo Romero to the organization.