Murray's girls, led by Mary Browder Howell's 76, coasted to their eighth-straight All "A" Classic Region 1 golf championship Friday at Drake Creek Golf Club. St. Mary's Margaret Butts earned individual medalist honors with a 2-over 74.
On the boys' side, St. Mary won their first All "A" Region 1 title since 2014 as they beat Murray by 38 shots. The Vikings' Rocco Zakutney took home the individual championship shooting an Even par 72.
The All "A" Classic state tournament is September 7th in Richmond, KY.