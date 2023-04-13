PADUCAH, KY -- Since 2004, no team has won more 1st region All "A" Championships than St. Mary.
On Wednesday night, the Vikings defeated Carlisle County 8-1 to capture their 6th region title.
The win was just another milestone in a season that has already seen the Vikings be one of the teams to beat, regardless of how big the school is. Following the win, St. Mary is now 10-2-1 on the season and now will face Caldwell County in the All "A" State Sectionals for the right to play in this years state tournament.